First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. 213,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,085. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.