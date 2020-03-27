First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

DDIV traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. 20,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,390. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.