First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,183. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $24.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20.

