First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of DVLU traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

