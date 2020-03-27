First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 44.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $25.33. 354,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,567. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82. First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $35.01.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.