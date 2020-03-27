First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:DALI)

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:DALI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.57. 26,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,377. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

