First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 947,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.