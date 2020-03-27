First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,373. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $40.47.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.