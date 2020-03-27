First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.184 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. 124,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,003. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $40.44.

