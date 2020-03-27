First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

FEP stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 155,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $38.10.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.