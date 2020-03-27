First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 645,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,334. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.