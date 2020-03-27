First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FTLB)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95.

