First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FHK)

First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 63.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHK traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551. First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $38.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.