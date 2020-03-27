First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NFTY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. 4,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $38.68.

