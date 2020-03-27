First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

FTAG stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.93. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $24.47.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

