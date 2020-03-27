First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $12.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

