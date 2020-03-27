First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:LEGR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $33.72.

