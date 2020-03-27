First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:NXTG traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.66. 78,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,288. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $57.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66.

