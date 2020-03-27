First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

FPXE stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. 147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72.

