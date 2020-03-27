First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.223 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ FEX traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 573,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,989. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $67.65.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

