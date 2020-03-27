First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

FTA traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. 117,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,457. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $57.16.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.