First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 52.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FLN traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,675,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,785. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.