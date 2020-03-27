First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.25. 1,939,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,253. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93.

