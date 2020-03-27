First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 101,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.