First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,737. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.56.

