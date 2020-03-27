First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 24.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of FMK traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164. First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83.

