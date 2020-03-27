First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.08. 109,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,312. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $74.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.16.

