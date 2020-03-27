First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Plans $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 73.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ FNY traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 300,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

