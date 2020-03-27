First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FNK)

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $21.20. 8,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,035. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $36.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.