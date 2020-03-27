First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years.

MDIV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.81. 252,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,717. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82.

