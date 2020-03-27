First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

NASDAQ FAB traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.80. 25,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,507. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $58.49.

