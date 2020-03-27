First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 64.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:FAD traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.83. 5,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,382. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $83.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average of $74.71.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

