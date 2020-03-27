First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 123.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

FMHI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 66,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,827. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $55.26.

