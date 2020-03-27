First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:QQEW)

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.096 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

QQEW stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.13. 116,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,457. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

