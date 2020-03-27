First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NASDAQ QQXT traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,945. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $62.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27.

