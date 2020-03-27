First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:QTEC)

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of QTEC stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,230. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.84.

