First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.266 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:QABA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,068. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.66.

