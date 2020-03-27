First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of ROBT traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $36.77.

