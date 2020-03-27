First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 41.1% per year over the last three years.

FTXO traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 106,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,868. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65.

