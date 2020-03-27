First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCLN traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. 109,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,530. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

