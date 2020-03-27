First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. 6,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,140. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $61.62.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

