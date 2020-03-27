First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.399 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 102.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. 918,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,698. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $32.80.

