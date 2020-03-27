First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $23.88.

