First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:FTXN)

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 42.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FTXN stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 28,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,349. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88.

