First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:FTXH traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $24.46.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.