First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,323. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

