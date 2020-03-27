First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,163. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.