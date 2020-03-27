First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 42.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

FTXL stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.52. 7,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,135. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $44.53.

