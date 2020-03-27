First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.211 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,472. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $46.28.

