First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.39. 3,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22.

